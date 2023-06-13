The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .284 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Short has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (11.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Short has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 10 .302 AVG .250 .340 OBP .357 .465 SLG .417 3 XBH 2 2 HR 1 10 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 10/4 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings