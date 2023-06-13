The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.132 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 216 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .249 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

McKinstry has recorded a hit in 34 of 57 games this season (59.6%), including seven multi-hit games (12.3%).

He has homered in five games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (17.5%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25 of 57 games (43.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .272 AVG .227 .381 OBP .317 .444 SLG .341 8 XBH 5 3 HR 2 6 RBI 6 16/14 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings