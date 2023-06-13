The Detroit Tigers (27-37) host the Atlanta Braves (40-26) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) to the mound, while Reese Olson (0-1) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers will look to Olson (0-1) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .143 against him this season. He has a 2.70 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his two games.

Olson will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per outing).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will send Strider (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in four innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season with 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Strider has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).

