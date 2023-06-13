When the Atlanta Braves (40-26) and Detroit Tigers (27-37) meet at Comerica Park on Tuesday, June 13, Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves, while the Tigers will send Reese Olson to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +220 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). A 7.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Tigers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 34 out of the 56 games, or 60.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (37.5%) in those games.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+250) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+300)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.