How to Watch the Tigers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Ozzie Albies and Spencer Torkelson will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Tigers Player Props
|Braves vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Tigers Prediction
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 54 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .351 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 229 (3.6 per game).
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Reese Olson heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Olson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Holton
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Merrill Kelly
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Ryne Nelson
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Home
|Will Vest
|Zac Gallen
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Home
|Mason Englert
|Charlie Morton
|6/13/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Spencer Strider
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Joe Ryan
|6/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Louie Varland
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Pablo Lopez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.