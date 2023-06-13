Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (40-26) and the Detroit Tigers (27-37) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 13.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (6-2) for the Braves and Reese Olson (0-1) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Tigers have compiled a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Tigers have won in 21, or 37.5%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (229 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule