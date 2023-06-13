The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +320)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .215 with seven doubles and 12 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 18 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Cabrera has driven in a run in six games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 33 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .235 AVG .196 .322 OBP .262 .314 SLG .250 4 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 14/7 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings