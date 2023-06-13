Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +320)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .215 with seven doubles and 12 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 18 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in six games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 33 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.235
|AVG
|.196
|.322
|OBP
|.262
|.314
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|14/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
