Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Matt Vierling and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on June 13 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .247.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 8.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven home a run in seven games this year (14.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 12 games this year (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.200
|AVG
|.286
|.277
|OBP
|.330
|.307
|SLG
|.407
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|8
|12/7
|K/BB
|25/5
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed four innings against the New York Mets, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8) among qualifying pitchers.
