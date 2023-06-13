The Detroit Lions right now have the eighth-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1800.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit went 10-5-0 ATS last season.

Lions games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

While Detroit ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as it ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).

The Lions went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 on the road.

Detroit had three wins as the favorite (in five games) and five wins as an underdog (10 games).

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, hauling in 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

In 16 games a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Anzalone helped set the tone with one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Chiefs September 7 1 - +650 Seahawks September 17 2 - +3000 Falcons September 24 3 - +8000 @ Packers September 28 4 - +6600 Panthers October 8 5 - +8000 @ Buccaneers October 15 6 - +12500 @ Ravens October 22 7 - +1800 Raiders October 30 8 - +8000 @ Chargers November 12 10 - +3000 Bears November 19 11 - +5000 Packers November 23 12 - +6600 @ Saints December 3 13 - +3000 @ Bears December 10 14 - +5000 Broncos December 17 15 - +4000 @ Vikings December 24 16 - +5000 @ Cowboys December 30 17 - +1600 Vikings January 7 18 - +5000

