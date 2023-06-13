Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
On Tuesday the Florida Panthers go on the road to square off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 lead in the series. The Golden Knights have -175 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+145).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-175)
|Panthers (+145)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for BetMGM today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 20 times this season, and have gone 15-5 in those games.
- Vegas has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 63.6%.
- In 59 of 103 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have been an underdog 17 times, and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.
- Florida is 7-1 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- The Panthers have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 72 of 102 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with BetMGM.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas went over in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 5.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have given up 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has hit the over in three of its last 10 outings.
- The Panthers have averaged a total of 6 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 6.1 goals, 3.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.
- The Panthers' 272 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.