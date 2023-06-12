The Detroit Lions have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl, eighth-ranked in the league as of June 18.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit put together a 10-5-0 ATS record last year.

Lions games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Detroit struggled defensively, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 380.0 yards per game.

The Lions had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.

As the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. As favorites, the Lions went 3-2.

The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC overall.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, hauling in 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

David Montgomery ran for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Anzalone helped lead the way with one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Chiefs September 7 1 - +650 Seahawks September 17 2 - +3000 Falcons September 24 3 - +8000 @ Packers September 28 4 - +6600 Panthers October 8 5 - +8000 @ Buccaneers October 15 6 - +12500 @ Ravens October 22 7 - +1800 Raiders October 30 8 - +8000 @ Chargers November 12 10 - +3000 Bears November 19 11 - +5000 Packers November 23 12 - +6600 @ Saints December 3 13 - +3000 @ Bears December 10 14 - +5000 Broncos December 17 15 - +4000 @ Vikings December 24 16 - +5000 @ Cowboys December 30 17 - +1600 Vikings January 7 18 - +5000

Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:16 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.