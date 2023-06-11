The Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Detroit Tigers (26-36) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (7-2) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-6).

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.75 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.49 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-6 with a 7.49 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .317 batting average against him.

So far this season, Wentz has not recorded a quality start.

Wentz heads into this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (7-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 2.75 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks 12th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

