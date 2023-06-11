Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 51 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .225/.309/.352 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (41 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a .253/.356/.383 slash line on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (7-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 14th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gallen has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks 12th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1 vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2 at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4 vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashing .306/.389/.569 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 4-for-5 3 1 2 7 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has recorded 65 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.345/.472 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

