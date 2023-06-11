The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry at Comerica Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 11:35 AM ET.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .344 this season.

The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 218 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .297.

The Tigers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz (1-6) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wentz has not earned a quality start in 12 starts this season.

Wentz has made five starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen Mike Soroka 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan

