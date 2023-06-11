How to Watch the Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry at Comerica Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 11:35 AM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .344 this season.
- The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 218 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .297.
- The Tigers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joey Wentz (1-6) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Wentz has not earned a quality start in 12 starts this season.
- Wentz has made five starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 1-0
|Away
|Tyler Alexander
|Taijuan Walker
|6/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Holton
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Merrill Kelly
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Ryne Nelson
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Zac Gallen
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Charlie Morton
|6/13/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Spencer Strider
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Mike Soroka
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Joe Ryan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.