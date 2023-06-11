Zac Gallen starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Comerica Park against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Tigers have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-225). The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -225 +180 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The Tigers have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 matchups (four of those games had a spread).

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 31 of 62 chances this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-15 12-21 9-20 17-16 21-28 5-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.