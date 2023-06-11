Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's contest at Comerica Park has the Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25) taking on the Detroit Tigers (26-36) at 11:35 AM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (7-2) for the Diamondbacks and Joey Wentz (1-6) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Tigers have had a spread set in four of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (37%) in those contests.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB play scoring 3.5 runs per game (218 total runs).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 5
|@ Phillies
|L 8-3
|Joey Wentz vs Aaron Nola
|June 6
|@ Phillies
|L 1-0
|Tyler Alexander vs Taijuan Walker
|June 8
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Tyler Holton vs Zack Wheeler
|June 9
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Michael Lorenzen vs Merrill Kelly
|June 10
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Matthew Boyd vs Ryne Nelson
|June 11
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Zac Gallen
|June 12
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Charlie Morton
|June 13
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Spencer Strider
|June 14
|Braves
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Mike Soroka
|June 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Sonny Gray
|June 16
|@ Twins
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Joe Ryan
