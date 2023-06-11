On Sunday, Kerry Carpenter (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .260 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 11 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.2% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .432 AVG .100 .447 OBP .200 .703 SLG .300 6 XBH 4 2 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings