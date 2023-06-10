The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.290 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .293 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Short enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.

This season, Short has totaled at least one hit in 14 of 25 games (56.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Short has an RBI in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .324 AVG .250 .368 OBP .357 .529 SLG .417 3 XBH 2 2 HR 1 8 RBI 4 7/3 K/BB 10/4 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings