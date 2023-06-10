Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks on June 10, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Corbin Carroll, Spencer Torkelson and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 14 doubles, five home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .228/.310/.357 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has 41 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .256/.360/.388 so far this year.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryne Nelson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Nelson Stats
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (2-3) for his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Nelson has made nine starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|4.2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 17
|5.1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 12
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 66 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He's slashed .311/.395/.580 so far this season.
- Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .476 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 9
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|10
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 7
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 64 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .276/.342/.474 slash line on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
