Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .345 this season.

The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .222.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 218 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.257 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd (3-4) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in 11 starts this season.

Boyd will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen Mike Soroka 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.