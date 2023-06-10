How to Watch the Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .345 this season.
- The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .222.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 218 (3.6 per game).
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.
- The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.257 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Boyd (3-4) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 11 starts this season.
- Boyd will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 1-0
|Away
|Tyler Alexander
|Taijuan Walker
|6/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Holton
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Merrill Kelly
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Ryne Nelson
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Zac Gallen
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Charlie Morton
|6/13/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Spencer Strider
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Mike Soroka
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
