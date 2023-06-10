The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick has two walks while batting .136.

Twice in nine games this year, Marisnick has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.

Marisnick has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 .250 AVG .083 .250 OBP .214 .250 SLG .083 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings