Player prop bet options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Saturday (at 7:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Wade Stats

Wade has put up 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.420/.463 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has put up 63 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .299/.345/.479 on the year.

Estrada has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Brewers May. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Thairo Estrada or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 65 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.337/.384 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 9 2-for-2 0 0 2 2 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has collected 62 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .258/.353/.404 so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.