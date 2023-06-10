A pair of hot hitters, LaMonte Wade Jr and Nico Hoerner, will be on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 80 total home runs.

San Francisco is 11th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Giants have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

San Francisco is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (289 total).

The Giants rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Giants strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.

San Francisco has a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 267 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Cubs rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.278 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

John Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went one scoreless inning while surrendering two hits.

Brebbia has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Brebbia, who averages 0.9 per appearance, has not yet gone five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts).

He is looking to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (0-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

Hendricks will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Orioles L 8-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies W 10-4 Away John Brebbia Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs - Home John Brebbia Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs - Home Alex Wood Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals - Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers - Away - Bobby Miller

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks -

