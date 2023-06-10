Saturday's game features the San Francisco Giants (32-31) and the Chicago Cubs (27-36) squaring off at Oracle Park (on June 10) at 7:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Giants.

The probable pitchers are John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants and Kyle Hendricks (0-2) for the Cubs.

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

FOX

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have a record of 1-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have been favored 32 times and won 15, or 46.9%, of those games.

San Francisco has entered seven games this season favored by -165 or more and is 4-3 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

San Francisco has scored 289 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The Cubs are 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (267 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 4 Orioles L 8-3 Anthony DeSclafani vs Tyler Wells June 6 @ Rockies W 10-4 John Brebbia vs Dinelson Lamet June 7 @ Rockies W 5-4 Logan Webb vs Connor Seabold June 8 @ Rockies W 6-4 Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson June 9 Cubs L 3-2 Anthony DeSclafani vs Marcus Stroman June 10 Cubs - John Brebbia vs Kyle Hendricks June 11 Cubs - Alex Wood vs Hayden Wesneski June 12 @ Cardinals - Logan Webb vs Matthew Liberatore June 13 @ Cardinals - Alex Cobb vs Jack Flaherty June 14 @ Cardinals - Anthony DeSclafani vs Jordan Montgomery June 16 @ Dodgers - TBA vs Bobby Miller

Cubs Schedule