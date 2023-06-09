The Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and Detroit Tigers (26-34) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the Nationals, and the Tigers a series loss to the Phillies.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (7-3) versus the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-2).

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.21 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.

Lorenzen is looking to claim his third straight quality start in this outing.

Lorenzen is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks' Kelly (7-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.06 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .194 in 12 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.06), 16th in WHIP (1.075), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).

