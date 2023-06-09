On Friday, June 9 at 6:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) visit Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers (26-34) in the series opener at Comerica Park.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Tigers have +120 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.21 ERA)

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Tigers' game against the Diamondbacks but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 19 out of the 28 games, or 67.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 12-6 (66.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Diamondbacks have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 38.5%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 16 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Jake Marisnick 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+290) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225) Nick Maton 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

