Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .340 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 212 (3.5 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.250 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen Mike Soroka

