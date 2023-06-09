Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Cabrera and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .202 with five doubles and 12 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (9.7%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 31 games this year.
- In six games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 31 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.192
|AVG
|.186
|.222
|OBP
|.222
|.231
|SLG
|.233
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.06), 16th in WHIP (1.075), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
