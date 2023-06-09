Miguel Cabrera and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .202 with five doubles and 12 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (9.7%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 31 games this year.

In six games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 31 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .192 AVG .186 .222 OBP .222 .231 SLG .233 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings