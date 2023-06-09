The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick is batting .167 with two walks.
  • Marisnick has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Marisnick has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
.000 AVG .083
.000 OBP .214
.000 SLG .083
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 19th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
