Christopher O'Connell's run in the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Hubert Hurkacz. O'Connell's odds to win this tournament at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart are +1200.

O'Connell at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

O'Connell's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 4:00 AM ET), O'Connell will play Hurkacz, after beating Lorenzo Sonego 7-6, 6-3 in the last round.

O'Connell Stats

In the Round of 16, O'Connell was victorious 7-6, 6-3 against Sonego on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old O'Connell is 20-20 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament title.

O'Connell has played 25.2 games per match in his 40 matches over the past year across all court types.

O'Connell has won 19.8% of his return games and 78.2% of his service games over the past year.

