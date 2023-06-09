Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .177 with six doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), with multiple hits three times (9.7%).
- In 31 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.8%), including one multi-run game.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 19th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
