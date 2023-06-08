Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Thursday, Tyler Nevin (.136 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin is batting .114 with a home run and three walks.
- Nevin has picked up a hit in three games this year (20.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Nevin has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.182
|AVG
|.000
|.308
|OBP
|.143
|.455
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (4-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.33), 37th in WHIP (1.209), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
