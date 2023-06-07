Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zack Short -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on June 7 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has a double, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .288.
- Short has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has picked up an RBI in five games this year (21.7%), with two or more RBI in three of them (13.0%).
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (26.1%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.444
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.143
|.778
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 37th in WHIP (1.209), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).
