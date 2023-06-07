Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (29-32), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the Detroit Tigers (26-33) at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, June 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +200. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (4-4, 4.33 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 19, or 52.8%, of those games.

The Phillies have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 39.2%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+333) Jake Marisnick 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+425) Javier Báez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+300) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+290)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

