Tigers vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (29-32) and the Detroit Tigers (26-33) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 6:05 PM ET on June 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (4-4) to the mound, while Reese Olson (0-1) will take the ball for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Tigers vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Tigers have put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (39.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.6 runs per game (210 total runs).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-0
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|June 3
|@ White Sox
|L 2-1
|Michael Lorenzen vs Dylan Cease
|June 4
|@ White Sox
|L 6-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Michael Kopech
|June 5
|@ Phillies
|L 8-3
|Joey Wentz vs Aaron Nola
|June 6
|@ Phillies
|L 1-0
|Tyler Alexander vs Taijuan Walker
|June 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Reese Olson vs Zack Wheeler
|June 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Ryne Nelson
|June 10
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Zac Gallen
|June 11
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Tommy Henry
|June 12
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Charlie Morton
|June 13
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Spencer Strider
