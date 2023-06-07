Wednesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (29-32) and the Detroit Tigers (26-33) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 6:05 PM ET on June 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (4-4) to the mound, while Reese Olson (0-1) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Tigers have put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (39.2%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.6 runs per game (210 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule