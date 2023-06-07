Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 13 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .227.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (24.1%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (8.6%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Torkelson has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (36.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (59.4%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (25.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (31.3%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (12.5%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (34.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 37th in WHIP (1.209), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
