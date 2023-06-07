The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 13 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .227.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (24.1%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (8.6%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.2% of his games this year, Torkelson has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (36.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 32 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (59.4%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (25.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (31.3%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (12.5%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (34.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings