On Tuesday, Zack Short (.435 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Phillies.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has a double, three home runs and seven walks while batting .292.

Short has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (13.6%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.7% of his games this season, Short has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .444 AVG .143 .500 OBP .143 .778 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 8 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings