Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Zack Short (.435 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Phillies.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has a double, three home runs and seven walks while batting .292.
- Short has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (13.6%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.7% of his games this season, Short has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.444
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.143
|.778
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 5.65 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
