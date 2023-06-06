The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .279 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 33 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 24 of 51 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 27 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

