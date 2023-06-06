When the Philadelphia Phillies (28-32) and Detroit Tigers (26-32) meet at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, June 6, Taijuan Walker will get the call for the Phillies, while the Tigers will send Tyler Alexander to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Phillies (-175). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (4-3, 5.65 ERA) vs Alexander - DET (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 18 out of the 35 games, or 51.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have gone 6-5 (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Tigers have won in 20, or 40%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won nine of 21 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-7.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Jake Marisnick 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

