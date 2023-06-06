Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (28-32) and the Detroit Tigers (26-32) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 6.

The probable starters are Taijuan Walker (4-3) for the Phillies and Tyler Alexander (1-0) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers' ATS record is 2-5-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (40%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win nine times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (210 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule