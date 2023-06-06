On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .230 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 33 of 57 games this season (57.9%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (24.6%).

He has homered in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 36.8% of his games this year, Torkelson has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 57 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 31 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (61.3%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (25.8%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (32.3%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (12.9%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (35.5%)

