Sky vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and The U
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-6) 158.5 -260 +220 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-5.5) 157.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-5.5) 158.5 -240 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sky (-6.5) 159.5 -270 +205 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Sky have compiled a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Indiana has won each of its two games this year when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, two of Sky games have gone over the point total.

