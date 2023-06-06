Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Phillies.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .160 with five doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Maton has had a hit in 19 of 54 games this season (35.2%), including multiple hits five times (9.3%).
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has an RBI in 12 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (31.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (41.4%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.65 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
