Miguel Cabrera and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .196 with four doubles and 11 walks.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 30 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In six games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 30 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
.192 AVG .186
.222 OBP .222
.231 SLG .233
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
6/1 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 16
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 5.65 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
