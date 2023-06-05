The Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers will play on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Nicholas Castellanos and Spencer Torkelson -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 47 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .348 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 207 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.251 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (1-5) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

None of Wentz's 11 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In 11 starts this season, Wentz has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Rangers L 10-6 Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies - Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies - Away Joey Wentz Taijuan Walker 6/7/2023 Phillies - Away Reese Olson Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Ryne Nelson 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Zac Gallen 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Tommy Henry

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.