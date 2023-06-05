How to Watch the Tigers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
The Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers will play on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Nicholas Castellanos and Spencer Torkelson -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
Tigers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 47 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .348 this season.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 207 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.251 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (1-5) for his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- None of Wentz's 11 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In 11 starts this season, Wentz has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-6
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-0
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-1
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Taijuan Walker
|6/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Ryne Nelson
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Zac Gallen
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Tommy Henry
