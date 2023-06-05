Monday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (27-32) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (26-31) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Phillies, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (4-4) for the Phillies and Joey Wentz (1-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have compiled a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those matchups).

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 40.8%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won three of seven games when listed as at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (207 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule