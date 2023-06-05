On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .234 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.

In 33 of 56 games this year (58.9%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 8.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (37.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (7.1%).

In 21 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 30 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (63.3%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (26.7%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (33.3%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings