Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .234 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.
- In 33 of 56 games this year (58.9%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 8.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (37.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (7.1%).
- In 21 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (63.3%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (26.7%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (33.3%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Nola (4-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.70), 27th in WHIP (1.125), and 48th in K/9 (7.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.