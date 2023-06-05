Nick Maton -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .155 with five doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.

In 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one.

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (9.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Maton has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (30.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 28 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (39.3%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (28.6%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings