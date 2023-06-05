Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate (2022)
- Marisnick hit .234 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Marisnick reached base via a hit in 13 of 27 games last season (48.1%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (five of them).
- Registering a plate appearance in 27 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
- Marisnick drove in a run in four of 27 games last season (14.8%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home plate safely in seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.115
|AVG
|.294
|.148
|OBP
|.333
|.154
|SLG
|.510
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|6
|4/1
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 61st, 1.125 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
