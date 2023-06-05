Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the White Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .183 with six doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 29 games this season, with more than one hit in 10.3% of them.

In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Ibanez has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 14 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings