Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the White Sox.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .183 with six doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 29 games this season, with more than one hit in 10.3% of them.
- In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Nola (4-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.70), 27th in WHIP (1.125), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
